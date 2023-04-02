April 2, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Happy with your PS Plus Essential games in April 2023?

Ayhan 1 hour ago 1 min read

April 2023 PS Plus Basic The games have been announced, and as always, we’re on the lookout for three new games as part of our subscription service’s monthly update. This time around, Meet Your Maker is the main title, which launches directly on PS Plus. It is an online game where you either try to build an impenetrable base or try to beat someone else through FPS gameplay.

The other two titles offered are well-known entities, with Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron bringing some welcome variety to the class. Sackboy is a solid platformer that’s especially fun in co-op mode, and Tails or Iron is a challenging 2D action game that features some intense combat.

but to You Happy with your PS Plus Essential games in April 2023? Have your say in our polls, then tell us all about your plans in the comments section below.

See also  Black Friday 2022: Top 30+ Early Black Friday Deals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A surprise policy to limit Google Drive files leaves some users feeling short

9 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

Random: Sega is celebrating April Fool’s Day with the killing of Sonic The Hedgehog

1 day ago Ayhan
4 min read

The new Apple Leak reveals a surprising iPhone 15 design

2 days ago Ayhan

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

48 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens eliminate The Usos

55 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

Solve the mystery of the solar system

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

UConn defeats Miami to advance to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship title game

1 hour ago Emet