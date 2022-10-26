Hang Seng bounce by 2%; Inflation in Australia hits 32-year high

Shoppers stroll the Pitt Street Mall on June 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region rose on Wednesday as sentiment improved overnight due to the prospect of the Federal Reserve becoming less aggressive.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It rose 2% after three consecutive negative sessions. Hang Seng Tech is up 4%.

in mainland China, Shanghai boat added 1.42% and Shenzhen Component Gain 2.329% — Shortly after the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced on Tuesday that it intends to accelerate the development of a “orderly, transparent, dynamic and flexible” market.

Australia’s annual consumer price index reached its highest level since December 1990. S & P / ASX 200 It rose 0.12%. The Australian dollar At last it stood at $0.6403.

The Nikkei 225 In Japan it is up 1.05%, and Topix is ​​up 0.86%. South Korea Cosby Gained 0.91% — MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.21%.

India market is closed for holiday.