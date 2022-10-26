Hang Seng bounce by 2%; Inflation in Australia hits 32-year high

Shoppers stroll the Pitt Street Mall on June 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
Brendon Thorne | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region rose on Wednesday as sentiment improved overnight due to the prospect of the Federal Reserve becoming less aggressive.
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It rose 2% after three consecutive negative sessions. Hang Seng Tech is up 4%.
in mainland China, Shanghai boat added 1.42% and Shenzhen Component Gain 2.329% — Shortly after the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced on Tuesday that it intends to accelerate the development of a “orderly, transparent, dynamic and flexible” market.
Australia’s annual consumer price index reached its highest level since December 1990. S & P / ASX 200 It rose 0.12%. The Australian dollar At last it stood at $0.6403.
The Nikkei 225 In Japan it is up 1.05%, and Topix is up 0.86%. South Korea Cosby Gained 0.91% — MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.21%.
India market is closed for holiday.
Overnight in the United States, Major indices rose for the third consecutive session as bond yields fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 337.12 points, or about 1.1%, to close at 3,1836.74 points. The S&P 500 advanced 1.6% to close at 3,859.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.2%, falling at 11,199.12.
“Markets rebounded overnight on better earnings reports and speculation that the monetary tightening cycle may be nearing its end,” analysts wrote in an ANZ research note, adding that lower consumer confidence and house prices suggest that tightening policies may be beginning to dampen demand. .
More Stories
America’s Most Amazing Housing Bubbles: Biggest Price Drop Since Housing Crash 1. Record drops in Seattle (-3.9%), close to the record in San Francisco (-4.3%) and Denver. The drops are spread all over the United States
Dow and S&P 500 futures drop as investors await big tech profits
Dow Jones rises 400 points, what to do now; 4 tech titans report earnings