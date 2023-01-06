Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, FaceTimes with Billing

Orchard Park, NY – The safety of the Buffalo Bills Hamlin devastation His breathing tube was removed and he began speaking with his care team, family and teammates.

Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight, according to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a statement via Billing, and he continues to “make significant progress in his recovery.” His neurological function is still intact, according to doctors, and he has been able to speak.

Hamlin talks to loved ones and has also been FaceTimed with his teammates, telling the players and coaches, “I love you boys,” during a team meeting on Friday.

On Thursday, doctors told reporters that removing the breathing tube would be an important step forward for Hamlin, who they hope will be able to go home with his family as soon as possible.

CPR was performed to Hamlin on the field Monday night for several minutes after he collapsed after being tackled by Bengals wide receiver T Higgins. Hamlin received oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast, as he was placed in the ambulance and taken from the field. He was taken to the hospital, where he remained.

Dr. William Knight IV credited the rapid medical response with saving Hamlin’s life. He said a doctor was next to Hamlin within a minute of his fall and realized the defensive back did not have a pulse. Knight said Hamlin needed CPR and on-field resuscitation.

There is no definite answer as to what caused Hamelin’s heart to stop.

The Bills will play a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The NFL and Bills asked their partner merchandise fanatics to produce 150 jerseys for each home team that said “Love Damar.” The shirts will be shared with the visiting teams to wear during pre-match warm-ups on Sunday.

