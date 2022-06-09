Halsey was forced to abruptly cancel her concert in Maryland on Wednesday night after a storm engulfed the venue and engulfed the crowd.

Heartbroken concertgoers waited for the singer to arrive at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Colombia after the show was initially delayed when the National Weather Service released Hurricane and Flood Warnings At about 8 pm

While fans waited patiently for Halsey, 27, to start after being told the concert would resume, the concert ended up being called off at 10 p.m. — three hours later than it had originally planned.

pop star chirp Moments after the cancellation, “Right now, I’m feeling sad and panicked and just want to know when/you are all going home safely. I love you guys more than anything.”

On Twitter, party-goers shared videos of the flooding in the venue as many had to seek refuge in the bathrooms as the storm passed.

In a video clip of a group of people crowding the restroom, fans were seen dripping water from head to toe.

“We had to hide in the bathrooms at Merriweather to warn of a hurricane curse,” a fan chirp next to the video.

Another video shared by a concert-goer showed torrential flood water pouring from the ceiling, while a third clip showed either a venue employee or a member of Halsey’s team kicking a rogue rodent onto the stage toward fans standing in the hole.

Another fan quipped, “Halsey’s team did their best with the special effects for this tour.”

Other videos shared online showed the floodwaters completely bypassing the seating area, as party-goers desperately tried to raise themselves on the seats to avoid being drowned.

the place too chirp Cancellation News, writing, “Halsey will not be offered due to technical difficulties with weather. Please keep an eye out for an email from Ticketmaster for more information, or refer to your point of purchase.”

Footage from Twitter shows water flooding the venue, with many concertgoers having to seek refuge in the bathrooms. Staci Downing Creative via Storyful

The venue – which seats about 19,000 people for its various parties and shows – often sees stars perform on stage. Next month, Dirks Bentley, Jimmy Buffett, and Third Eye Blind are slated to perform there.

The Post has reached out to the venue and Halsey’s representatives for further comments.