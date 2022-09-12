September 12, 2022

Halo leads Bonnie Ross leaving 343 Industries and Xbox

343 Industries

Industry and Microsoft veteran Bonnie Ross announced her retirement today with the intent to focus on the family as 343 Industries moves to restructure its leadership roles.

Bonnie Ross has been in Microsoft’s games business for three decades, working on franchises like Gears of War and Alan Wake and even third-party publishing deals on titles like Jade Empire and Mass Effect. Most famously, she took the reins at 343 Industries after pitching her vision for Halo, against a Microsoft climate that felt as if the franchise was in decline. Under 343 Industries, Ross and her team have teamed up to ship several popular Halo products, including Halo 3: ODST, Halo Reach, Halo Anniversary, Halo Spartan Assault/Strike, and Halo Wars 2.

