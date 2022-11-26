Hallmark fans have declared that Lacey Chabert has become the new “Queen of Christmas” following the latest Instagram post

Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Make way for the new Queen of Christmas!

Just a few months after he starred in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries groundswilan actress Lacey Chabert It raises another role for the channel – This time to celebrate Hallmark Christmas movie. 40 years old mean girls The alum revealed the details of the new movie, Pull Hollyin an Instagram post on November 5.

“Meet the neighbors of Evergreen Lane in just 3 weeks!” commented Lacey Movie poster with co-star Wes Brown. “Hope ‘Haul Out The Holly’ brings you some holiday cheer! 🎄🎅🏻🎄 11/26 @hallmarkchannel.”

Needless to say, Hallmark fans responded to the Lacey news with excitement, flooding the comments with messages of support for the actress. One wrote: “You are my favorite Hallmark hero! I can’t wait to see this!” “I always look forward to watching Christmas movies every year!” Another added. “The Queen of Christmas,” said another follower — a comment that Lacy herself made sure to like.

Of course, to date, there has been another actress who has claimed the title of “Queen of Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel: Candace Cameron Bure, who starred in more than 30 Christmas movies during her 10 years with the network. Earlier this spring, it was Fuller House The actress announced that she was ending her long relationship With the Hallmark Channel to join Great American Media (GAC).

Although Candace would still star in a lot of films Christmas Movies at GACFans seem excited to crown Lacey as the new one Hallmark Christmas Queen. But as people may know, the The name is also shared With singers like Darlene LoveAnd the Dolly PartonAnd the Mariah Carey and others.

As for Pull HollyLacey Stars like Emily, who is “unexpectedly spending the holiday alone at her parents’ house” where “the HOA insists that she participate in many Christmas festivities.” Along with Lacey and Wes, the movie also features By Stephen Tobolowsky and Melissa Peterman And the Ellen Travolta.

Story continues

We will definitely be watching this Hallmark Christmas movie again and again!

You may also like