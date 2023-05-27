Halle Bailey’s red hair in The Little Mermaid cost the stunning production $150,000 to achieve

Halle Bailey shows off a vibrant head of pale red macrame in her live-action Disney remake of The Little Mermaid.

But the 23-year-old singer-turned-actress usually sports a more naturally dark shade for her waist-length hair, forcing production to go to extreme lengths to achieve the red look without dying or cutting her natural hair.

In an interview with diverse As of Friday, the film’s head of hair Camille Friend revealed the painful process she went through to give Haley’s character Ariel her classic fiery hair, while admitting that the whole process cost somewhere in the ballpark of $150,000.

To make matters worse, it took many hours to get the look right, and there were disappointing false starts along the way.

Siddig explained that it was important to the film – which was reviewed favorably – that Haley’s natural hair be preserved, rather than replaced with a wig.

A pretty penny: Halle Bailey, 23, had to undergo an intense procedure that lasted up to 14 hours and cost about $150,000 to achieve her red hair in the live-action The Little Mermaid, according to Variety; It was seen on May 22 in Sydney, Australia

Ingenious: Head of hair department Camille Friend revealed that she came up with the idea to wrap strands of red hair around Halle’s tresses so that they wouldn’t be cut or died; Still from The Little Mermaid

The hairstylist shared that it was an encounter with the Chloe x Halle singer that convinced her she needed to let Halle’s hair shine.

I went to meet Haley’s family. She remembers her mother, Rouhani, who is a good family. “I’m starting to understand who she is and why it’s important to keep the natural hair element in.”

Director Rob Marshall and Disney executives were reportedly also on board, giving Friend the freedom to experiment.

She said she studied Haley’s face shape, skin tone and eye color, along with the colors of her costumes, to determine the perfect shade of red for her compatriots.

A wig would have been the simpler option, and would certainly have cost less than the finished product, but Friend is determined not to cover up the star’s natural hair.

Halley sites are up to its center, over 24 inches wide. Her boyfriend said, and putting her in a wig is going to look crazy.

With Haley’s patience and participation, the hairstylist embarked on a rehearsal process that lasted 12 to 14 hours.

She noted that the actress was a “soldier”, and eventually felt comfortable enough to do it in a shorter amount of time.

Waste of time: The hair was 30 inches long and was custom dyed in three shades of red. Friend said Haley was a soldier for the first 12 to 14 hours of applying the hair, which included false starts; Still from The Little Mermaid

Edits: Friend smoothed Haley’s hair slightly for scenes on the ground. She also added loose strands of hair to make her “dance” underwater, because “the spots don’t float.”

“If we take hair and wrap it around where it is, we don’t have to cut it and we don’t have to color it,” Friend explained. We can change their color without changing their inner hair structure. Her body and her hair are.

In order to wrap her locks in another layer of red hair, she requested 30-inch strands with keratin tips that would help them bond with Halle’s own hair.

The extra hair also had to have a custom dye job to achieve a multicolored red look, and Friend explained that “three shades of red” were mixed together.

But the large amount of natural hair that was required, along with the dying and labor, meant that it was too expensive for a big-budget production.

“I don’t make guesses, but we probably spent at least $150,000 because we had to take it back and have it removed,” Friend admitted. You can’t use it and we have to start over. It was a process.

It didn’t say if the hair had to be replaced periodically during production, or if it stayed in place after the first successful lashing.

However, it still requires more care and problem solving in the group. Although the majority of Haley’s underwater scenes were actually shot in front of a blue screen on a completely dry set, she did film some scenes in a water tank, which initially made her hair look less than cinematic.

“The locations don’t float,” Friend noted, so Ariel didn’t have the thick, vibrant hair she was known for in the original animated movie.

To make it “dance” underwater, she added loose strands of less dense hair that helped it float.

Volume Plus: The movie got cheated when it came to flipping Ariel's iconic hair. The production ended up using CGI to augment the action; Seen May 15 in London

The friend even changed up his style a bit once Ariel came down to earth by introducing straighter hair.

Although often described as live-action, the slate of recent Disney remakes makes use of an enormous amount of computer-generated graphics, and this production was no different.

Siddig revealed that Ariel’s iconic hair flip for the remake of the movie — which was shot when she wasn’t on set — had to be digitally augmented.

The Little Mermaid is currently showing in theaters in a wide release.