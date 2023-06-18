Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown dies at 81

Reuters1 minute to read

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob Brown, whom John Madden called “the most aggressive lineman ever,” died Friday night at the age of 81.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Saturday. Brown was inducted into the HOF in 2004.

“On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive player or linebacker has ever faced,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement Saturday. “He used every tactic and technique—and sometimes brute force—to crush the will of the person across from him. And he took great pride in doing so.”

Brown suffered a stroke in April.

Brown was a five-time starter and ranked #2 by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964. He started 124 of 126 games for the Eagles (1964-1968), Los Angeles Rams (1969-70) and Oakland Raiders (1971-73), for which he played for Madden.

Madden once said, “Bob Brown played offense as a defensive man.” He thought he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.

“Bob was the most aggressive lineman ever.”

Brown earned six Pro Bowl nods. Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.