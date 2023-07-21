Half price of membership for those receiving government assistance

Helping people save money and live better is at the core of everything we do at Walmart, and Walmart+ is that mission supercharged. Since launching Walmart+ in 2020, we’ve worked hard to curate a membership offering that combines benefits with savings, providing unparalleled access to everyday life’s necessities at an affordable price.

We at Walmart+ believe everyone should be able to enjoy all the ways a Walmart+ membership helps them save time and money, with benefits like free shipping and grocery delivery, nationwide gas cuts and video streaming with Paramount + No additional cost. That’s why we’re proud to offer Walmart+ Assist, a program that offers customers government assistance with a 50% discount on Walmart+’s monthly or annual paid membership plan.

Walmart + Assist is designed to do everything in the name: help those who need it most. We’re making it easier and more accessible for government-backed customers to become members and take advantage of the full range of savings Walmart+ offers them.

The program is available to all new and existing eligible members. Existing eligible and enrolling members will receive a split refund and the new pricing will start immediately. Heres how to do it:

visiting Walmart.com/Plus/Assist

Sign up for Walmart + Assist Membership at the new price of $6.47 per month or $49 per year.

Start enjoying all the benefits of your new Walmart+ membership.

This isn’t the first time Walmart has innovated to support customers who use government assistance. In 2019, Walmart was one of the first retailers to begin participating in the USDA SNAP Trial Program for Online Purchase. The multi-year offering allows customers to pay with their SNAP benefits online, giving them access to conveniences like pickup and delivery. With the recent addition of Alaska to the program, Walmart is now the first retailer to accept SNAP benefits online in all 50 states.

Walmart + Assist is another huge step forward in helping those who need it most experience all the benefits at the heart of our membership. To learn more about Walmart + Assist or to sign up, visit Walmart + Assist Walmart.com/Plus/Assist.