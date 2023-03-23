Gwyneth Paltrow trial live: Ski crash victim Terry Sanderson says he’s unable to enjoy wine tasting

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer complains after filming the actress in court
The retired ophthalmologist who took actor Gwyneth Paltrow to trial over a 2016 skiing accident has claimed he can no longer enjoy wine tasting due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The Hollywood star and Goop CEO has been accused of crashing into Terry Sanderson, 76, on a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016.
Mr Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed him in a “full body blow” leaving him with “a permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
Meanwhile, Paltrow claims that it was Sanderson who bumped into her.
Neuroradiologist Dr Wendell Gibby testified on Wednesday that the impact left him suffering a “sudden” drop in quality of life – leaving him unable to enjoy himself.
“Terry was an energetic, high-functioning person…meetings with groups, wine tastings, skiing, volunteering,” she said.
“After the accident, his condition suddenly deteriorated and many activities that he loved to do, he stopped doing.”
Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow, while she is seeking $1 in damages and to cover her legal fees.
Mr. Sanderson’s experts say a 2016 ski collision caused the current symptoms
Wendell Gibby and Sam Goldstein – radiologists and neuropsychologists – testified on Wednesday.
Dr. Gibby and Dr. Goldstein previously appeared as expert witnesses for Sanderson, who said he suffered broken ribs and brain damage from the accident. Until now, lawyers have argued whether Sanderson’s medical problems were caused by the accident or if they were just a byproduct of aging.
“In the chronology, looking at all the records and assessing Mr. Sanderson, the only event that seemed to lead acutely to the symptoms he was displaying was this particular incident,” said Dr. Goldstein. Ski accident.
Both sides blame the other for the collision and claim they both crashed from behind, relying on a little-known Utah law that says whoever goes off the slopes has a right of way when skiing and snowboarding.
Paltrow’s attorneys asked Judge Kent Holmberg to enact special restraints during the actor-turned-wellness mogul’s trial, while she used a blue notebook to shield her face from view when entering and exiting the courtroom.
WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Attorneys Teach Violation of Due Court Orders
Gwyneth Paltrow to testify alongside her children and Brad Falchuk at Utah ski accident trial
Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared in a US court to appear in a case in which the Oscar-winning actress allegedly collided with skier Terry Sanderson, leaving him unresponsive at Deer Valley Resort in Utah in 2016.
Attorneys for Paltrow and Sanderson, who is suing her, made their opening statements in court on Tuesday.
Sanderson’s attorneys said they plan to call Paltrow to the stand to testify on Friday, but could do so earlier in the week depending on the availability of other witnesses, the Associated Press reported.
Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, and her two children, 18-year-old Apple and 16-year-old Moses, are expected to testify.
Actor Stephen Owens’ attorney described Paltrow’s family members as part of her skateboarding group when the incident occurred on February 26, 2016.
He was quoted by People magazine as saying, “She, Brad, is her now husband who you will hear from, daughter Apple, who you will hear from, Moses, who you will hear from.”
Who is Terry Sanderson?
The accident occurred on the slopes of Mount Flagstaff, part of Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on February 26, 2016 when Paltrow and retired ophthalmologist Dr. Terry Sanderson collided on a beginner’s course known as the Bandana Run.
Mr. Sanderson, 76, filed a damages claim in January 2019 and is seeking $300,000 in damages for his injuries, prompting Paltrow to file a counterclaim seeking a token $1 in case she wins and covers her legal expenses.
The Independent's story:
Why was Gwyneth Paltrow sued over a skiing accident?
Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly ‘pulled out’ after ‘bumping into’ fellow skater
Gwyneth complains about being filmed in a ski crash trial
Before proceedings began on the second day on Wednesday, Goop’s attorneys argued her privacy was being disturbed by the camera inside the courtroom pointing directly at her face and the paparazzi waiting for her in the parking lot.
“We’ve got a new camera pointed at my clients over there,” said attorney Steve Owens. “It was this [continuing] Problem is, for example, the reporters were in front of my client’s car coming out yesterday, the cameras in her face.”
He continued, “I’m crazy, I don’t want journalists to make changes without informing [the judge]. “
A US court said Gwyneth Paltrow “hit the skater and then ‘pulled’ without a word.”
A US court heard Gwyneth Paltrow “hit” another skater and then “pulled” off the slope without saying a word.
The Oscar-winning actress allegedly had a crush with Terry Sanderson, leaving him unresponsive at a Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016.
Mr. Sanderson, a retired ophthalmologist, is suing Paltrow over the incident, with proceedings underway in Park City, Utah.
Terry Sanderson heard “hysterical screams” before impact
Mr. Sanderson claims that Ms. Paltrow was descending the novice slope of the Bandana Run on Flagstaff Mountain in an “out of control” manner, According to Court TV.
He claims she hit him so hard he got kicked out. In a press conference in 2019, he said that moments before the collision, “He heard this just hysterical screaming like… King Kong in the jungle or something”.
Terry Sanderson during a press conference in 2019
He said at the time that he believed the speed at which Ms. Paltrow was bitten could explain the extent of his injuries. “A small bullet can make a big hole,” he said Salt Lake Tribune.
At that press conference announcing the suit, Mr. Sanderson said he noticed a number of large “slow down” signs as he headed down the Bandana run, so he slowed but stayed with the stream of other skiers coming down the slope.
“It was just instantaneous,” he said in 2019. “I hurt my back. … I felt like it pushed me forward.”
He said he remembered not being able to control himself as he went down.
“Then that’s all I remember up to that point—just outside,” he said.
Gwyneth Paltrow faces trial confrontation over ‘hysterical King Kong’ skateboarding accident
A retired ophthalmologist claims he was skiing with friends when he heard “hysterical screams like… King Kong in the Jungle or something”.
Trial says Gwyneth Paltrow’s claim she bumped into skier not ‘reasonable’
The court heard Terry Sanderson showed the “typical hallmarks” of a post-crash traumatic brain injury in 2016.
