Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in a ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow stepped up on Friday to testify in a civil trial. Paltrow is being sued by a retired ophthalmologist, who is suing the actor for injuries sustained in a ski collision.

The civil suit stems from a 2016 incident at Deer Valley Resort where the two collided on a ski slope. Terry Sanderson, 76, broke four ribs in the accident and originally sued Paltrow for more than $3 million, an amount that has been reduced to $300,000 in damages, claiming she was “out of control” and snitched on him. Paltrow, 50, disputed $1 and attorney fees, alleging that Sanderson caused the accident.

Lawyers for both sides tried to prove whether Sanderson or Paltrow was the uphill skater – A point of etiquette on the slopes can also identify who is at fault.

Click here to view related media. Click to expand



The first few days of testimony in what is expected to be an eight-day trial also focused on Sanderson’s health. Eyewitnesses, including his doctor and his daughter, testified about medical problems, including symptoms of brain injury.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah, where she is accused in a lawsuit of hitting a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. . Rick Bomer/AP



Friday’s testimony opened with continuing testimony from neurologist Dr. Richard Boehm, who continued his expert testimony from Thursday via videoconference about Sanderson’s previous brain injury and post-concussion symptoms.

Next up was friend and fellow avid skater Mark Herath, who testified that after the accident Sanderson, who was a “great talker”, became disoriented, unable to follow conversations, and frustrated and angry as a result. Herat testified that he became paranoid, which affected their friendship.

“You can only take Terry in small doses now,” he said.

Paltrow’s attorneys also questioned whether there was a GoPro video of the collision, and asked Sanderson’s daughter about emails between the two discussing the footage. Paltrow, the Oscar-winner who founded the wellness company Goop, claimed her fame helped spur the lawsuit.

more







