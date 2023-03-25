Gwyneth Paltrow skiing experience – LIVE: Actress tells court she initially thought skiing accident was ‘sexual assault’

Shay Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in a skiing accident
Gwyneth Paltrow says she briefly believed a 2016 ski collision was actually a sexual assault and “froze” when a set of skis suddenly “took my legs apart.”
Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused the Hollywood star of crashing into him on a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, in February 2016, leaving him with “a permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.” “.
Meanwhile, Paltrow claims that it was Mr. Sanderson who bumped into her – and that he then told his daughter he was “famous”. The Goop mogul is expected to be called on the stand by Mr Sanderson’s attorney today.
In court on Thursday, Sandron’s attorney Robert Sykes slammed the star’s legal team for asking his daughter about allegations from another daughter that her father was abusive.
Mr. Sykes claimed that Paltrow’s team was only going this route because the actor was “concerned about the way this case was going.”
“You can’t just attack someone’s character because their client is worried about the way this case is going,” he said.
Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow while seeking $1 in nominal damages and covering her legal fees.
Andrea BlancoMarch 25, 2023 12:00
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer apologizes for being ‘an ass’ to Mr Sanderson’s daughter
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer has apologized for being the “ass” of the daughter of the doctor suing the actress over a 2016 skiing accident.
Attorney Stephen Owens confessed after cross-examination with Polly Sanderson Grasham, who was a witness against her father, Terry Sanderson.
He claims Paltrow hit him in a “full body blow” leaving him with “a permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.”
Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages from the Oscar winner after he alleged she suffered permanent brain damage following the accident at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.
Mr. Owens and Mrs. Sanderson Grasham were involved in a tense cross-examination after she testified that her father became angry and short-tempered after the incident.
Andrea BlancoMarch 25, 2023 10:00
A US court has said that Gwyneth Paltrow causing the ski collision is the most likely scenario
A US court has heard that Gwyneth Paltrow hitting a man from behind on a ski slope and falling on top of him was the “only scenario” that explained his injuries.
Terry Sanderson provided a “cushion” for the Oscar-winning actress during the incident at the Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016, jurors have been told.
A retired ophthalmologist is suing Ms. Paltrow over the crash, who suffered multiple broken ribs and a severe concussion.
Paltrow denied the allegation and filed a counterclaim against Mr Sanderson, alleging that he caused the collision.
Andrea BlancoMarch 25, 2023 08:00
An expert testifies about skiing and jogging
On Thursday, jurors heard testimony from Dr. Richard Bowen, who said Mr Sanderson’s injuries could only have been caused by blows from behind.
“He was hit by someone from the side and from behind, mind you, that person fell on him. People who fall don’t get broken ribs…it takes something else,” he said.
“If you had a choice between Mr. Sanderson hitting Mrs. Paltrow or Paltrow hitting Mr. Sanderson, you would have to choose Mrs. Paltrow hitting Mr. Sanderson from behind and falling on top of him to account for broken ribs.”
“If you were to compare two scenarios… there is only one that would explain the application of sufficient force to break those ribs, and that is Mrs. Paltrow hitting Mr. Sanderson from behind and she falls to the ground.
“At its core it was like a pillow, if you will.”
Andrea BlancoMarch 25, 2023 06:00
Why is Gwyneth Paltrow in court?
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s day on the slopes in Park City, Utah, was cut short seven years ago when she had to take some time off after bumping into another guy who got off a hill.
She is now participating in a civil trial that began on Tuesday (March 21).
While she was climbing the hill on February 26, 2016, she was hit from behind by another skier. She was slightly injured, for which she says the man immediately apologized. And she adds in her legal file that she is “shaken and disturbed.”
Andrea BlancoMarch 25, 2023 04:00
Gwyneth Paltrow’s sons, Apple and Moses, are preparing to testify about experiencing a skiing accident
A retired doctor has sued the Hollywood star for $300,000 after a 2016 plane crash in Deer Valley, Utah.
Graeme MasseyMarch 25, 2023 03:02
Gwyneth Paltrow claims the extent of the injuries is exaggerated
Paltrow says in her filing that Sanderson’s injuries were exaggerated because an examination was conducted with his doctor, which did not reveal anything lacking in his cognitive functions, according to the prosecution.
The movie star’s file says medical records show he was diagnosed with a “mild” concussion and spent “extended periods of time” abroad on vacation after the accident.
A general view during Dual Moguls preliminary runs on Day 3 of the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on February 4, 2023 in Park City, Utah
The counterclaim also alleges that Mr Sanderson had 15 chronic medical problems and that he told his doctor a year ago that he was blind in his right eye, and that the vision in his left eye was getting worse.
“It did not shock him or cause him to suffer a concussion, traumatic brain injury or broken ribs,” Ms Paltrow’s filing states.
Andrea BlancoMarch 25, 2023 02:00
Gwyneth Paltrow questioned his friendship with Taylor Swift in a ski accident trial
Graeme MasseyMarch 25, 2023 01:04
The retired ophthalmologist heard “hysterical screams” before impact
Mr. Sanderson claims that Ms. Paltrow was descending the novice slope of the Bandana Run on Flagstaff Mountain in an “out of control” manner, According to Court TV.
He claims she hit him so hard he got kicked out. In a press conference in 2019, he said that moments before the collision, “He heard this just hysterical screaming like… King Kong in the jungle or something”.
Terry Sanderson during a press conference in 2019
He said at the time that he believed the speed at which Ms. Paltrow was bitten could explain the extent of his injuries. “A small bullet can make a big hole,” he said Salt Lake Tribune.
At that press conference announcing the suit, Mr. Sanderson said he noticed a number of large “slow down” signs as he headed down the Bandana run, so he slowed but stayed with the stream of other skiers coming down the slope.
“It was just instantaneous,” he said in 2019. “I hurt my back. … I felt like it pushed me forward.”
He said he remembered not being able to control himself as he went down.
“Then that’s all I remember up to that point—just outside,” he said.
Andrea BlancoMarch 25, 2023 00:00
“I wouldn’t say we’re good friends, we’re friendly,” Paltrow testified.
Graeme MasseyMarch 24, 2023 23:35
