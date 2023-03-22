Gwyneth Paltrow Experience Firsthand: Ski Crash Video Disappeared, the Star May Testify Today

Gwyneth Paltrow appears in court over a ski accident in Utah
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow can take the stand today to testify at her civil trial regarding a 2016 skiing collision.
The Hollywood star and CEO of Goop was accused of running into retired ophthalmologist Terry Sanderson, 76, on a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016.
Mr Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed him in a “full body blow” leaving him with “a permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Sanderson who bumped into her on the ramp.
Her lawyers alleged that the GoPro video that captured the incident has since “disappeared”.
Seven years later, the trial will determine who is responsible for damages that started at $3.1 million but have since been reduced to a $300,000 claim against Paltrow. She is seeking $1 in damages and to cover her legal fees.
Paltrow, her husband Brad Falchuk, and sons Moses, 16, and Apple, 18, are expected to testify in the case — and the star is likely to take the stand on Wednesday.
Limited media presence in the courtroom, judge orders
Judge Kent Holmberg interrupted proceedings to confirm rules of media decency on Tuesday before opening arguments in the $300,000 trial against the Oscar-winning actor and founder of Goop.
Judge Holmberg allowed very limited media presence during the trial. A photojournalist with the Associated Press and a videographer with the CourtTV Network are the only press allowed to document the proceedings – and only in the courtroom.
Live tweeting will not be permitted during the hearing to minimize disruption.
An Associated Press photographer has been reprimanded for trying to take pictures of Gwyneth Paltrow outside a courtroom in Utah where she faces trial for a ski collision.
The retired ophthalmologist heard “hysterical screams” before impact
Mr. Sanderson claims that Ms. Paltrow was descending the novice slope of the Bandana Run on Flagstaff Mountain in an “out of control” manner, According to Court TV.
He claims she hit him so hard he got kicked out. In a press conference in 2019, he said that moments before the collision, “He heard this just hysterical screaming like… King Kong in the jungle or something”.
He said at the time that he believed the speed at which Ms. Paltrow was bitten could explain the extent of his injuries. “A small bullet can make a big hole,” he said Salt Lake Tribune.
Gwyneth Paltrow hides her face behind a notebook during her court appearance
The ski collision lawsuit dragged on for years
In a case that has dragged on for years since his 2016 incident, Sanderson has sued Paltrow for $300,000 — claiming that the incident in Park City was the result of negligence, leaving him with physical injuries and emotional distress.
At ski resorts, the skier coming off the slopes has the right-of-way, so the main question in the case is who was furthest from the beginner’s run when the collision occurred. Both Paltrow and Sanderson claim in court filings that they were on a more insane streak when the other bumped into them.
Sanderson also accused Deer Valley and its employees of engaging in a “cover-up” by failing to provide complete information on accident reports and not following the resort’s safety policies.
Retired ophthalmologist Terry Sanderson has suffered injuries that include “permanent traumatic brain injury” and “four broken ribs.”
Sanderson, 76, says it was the movie star and CEO of Goop who bumped into him, and with such force she was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement,” according to Sanderson. Law and crime.
Mr. Sanderson was 69 years old at the time of the accident.
The two are now heading to trial to decide who should pay the damages, with proceedings set to begin on March 21
The defense claims the incident was caught on a GoPro but the evidence was not handed over
The defense argued during opening arguments Tuesday that Sanderson sent a link to his daughter on the day of the accident.
“Dad,” said his daughter, “I can’t how unlucky and crazy this all is… I’m so glad you’re okay.”
Sanderson’s attorneys did not address the alleged recording of the incident.
The defense seeks to downplay the retired ophthalmologist’s claims of serious injuries
The defense ordered the jury “not to feel sorry for” Mr. Sanderson.
In an effort to undermine the plaintiff’s claim, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyers have alleged that Mr Sanderson has traveled to more than ten countries since the 2016 skiing accident.
The defense argued that Terry Sanderson was exaggerating the degree of his injuries, adding that his alleged brain damage was actually the result of aging and pre-existing brain damage.
Gwyneth Paltrow claims the retired ophthalmologist bumped into her
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s day on the slopes in Park City, Utah, was cut short seven years ago when she had to take some time off after bumping into another guy who got off a hill.
While she was climbing the hill on February 26, 2016, she was hit from behind by another skier. She was slightly injured, for which she says the man immediately apologized.
According to her, Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired ophthalmologist, said he could not remember clearly what happened after the “full blow to the body.” But for Paltrow, the incident is as clear as day.
His version of events is somewhat different.
Paltrow’s lawyers complained that the photographer had taken pictures of her in the courtroom foyer.
