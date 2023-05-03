Gwyneth Paltrow compares Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck’s relationships

(CNN) Gwyneth Paltrow debating who was the better boyfriend – Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck – may not have been on the 2023 bingo card, but here we go.

Oscar winning actress Appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast And she talked about her previous relationships with the two stars.

She met Pete on the set of their 1995 movie Seven, which she described as “big love at first sight” and “crazy”.

The pair, who got engaged, later divorced in 1997 before making it to the altar.

“I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight,” she said on the podcast. “In many ways, I didn’t really begin to fully identify with myself until I was about 40.”

Paltrow said she was very sad when they broke up.

“It was the right thing at the time, but it was really hard,” she said.

As for Affleck, her “Shakespeare in Love” co-star and with whom she was in an on-and-off relationship from 1997 to 2000, Paltrow said he and Pitt were great kissers and she found it difficult to assess who was superior in bed.

“Brad had such a major, love-of-your-life kind of chemistry, sort of, at the time,” Paltrow said. “Ben was technically excellent.”

She is still fond of the two men who appear to be them, especially Pete.

“He’s a great guy,” Paltrow said of Pete. “He’s great. I really like him so much.”

Paltrow married musician Chris Martin in 2003. They divorced in 2016, and two years later she married producer Brad Falchuk.