Guy allegedly masturbates at Vegas magic show

A man has been caught on camera stealing a witch’s costume in the locker room of a comedy club…and for his next trick, he decides to entertain himself backstage while no one is around…that’s according to the cops.

This clip is insane…it looks like the guy is walking straight into the locker room at Love Factory in Vegas, inside the Tropicana.

One artist on the sofa seems to have noticed the guy walking straight toward the wardrobe rack, but doesn’t seem to think much about it.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, the man swiped pants, a shirt, and a hat from the show’s title, Murray The Magician.

The report says Murray was told that the suspect reappeared a few days later with another person, apparently exploring the area.

After leaving, the same person who had stolen Murray’s uniform returned alone, sat on the dressing-room sofa, and seemed to masturbate under his clothes.

Murray stated that no one at the Comedy Club recognized the individual, but should be on the lookout if he reappears.



