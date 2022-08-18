Gusztáv Molnár’s wife sent a message that would have a lasting impact

As previously announced by Porsche, Vivian is a potter Recently the actor announced her divorce from her husband. Gusztáv Molnárfrom. The scandal-plagued actor retired due to his drinking habits, shortly after He left the company. Vivian during treatment He felt serious things – Mother may have decided to divorce at this moment.

After the latest scandal, Gusztáv Molnár apologized to his wife on his social media page, but Vivien gave a clearly negative reaction. Thai is definitely now moving on to a new, better sequel. Vivian’s latest Instagram photo also reveals this, or more accurately, the photo caption that comments on a talking smile.

There’s no problem too big a smile can’t solve… #summer #sunshine #smile #newtatoo #birds

– writes VivianShe has painted brilliantly in her latest photo, which clearly shows the hashtags “new green”, meaning fresh green.

A telling motif

Vivian’s new tattoo features three little birds, which, according to a website for tattoo artists, has a deeper meaning. As written,

Three flying little birds symbolize positivity, freedom and freedom from stress. A symbol that encourages its wearer not to worry about what happened in the past, which will happen at the right time anyway.

Well, if Vivian wants to remind herself of these feelings with her new tattoo, she’s definitely on the right path to a new, happier life.