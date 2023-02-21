Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 World Tour – Rolling Stone

y Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Guns N’ Roses is heading down the road in a big way. The band has announced an extensive world tour for 2023 that stops at festivals, stadiums, and arenas internationally starting in June and running through October.

The tour will begin in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5 and will make stops in Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Italy and more before concluding its European stop on July 2 in Athens, Greece. The North American leg consists of shows in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and more. It will conclude on October 16th in Vancouver.

The 2023 World Tour marks Guns N’ Roses’ first road trip in North America since 2021, we’re back again! a trip. who also toured stadiums around the region. Public sale of the tour begins Friday, February 24th at 10am local time via the official Guns N’ Roses website. View the full list of tour dates below.

Last year, the band released a Super Deluxe edition of Use your imagination Featuring four discs of Deluxe Transformers and live recordings.

Guns N’ Roses 2023 World Tour Dates

June 5 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon

June 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

June 27 – Glasgow, UK @ BellaHouston Park

June 30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bankpark

July 5 – Bern, Switzerland @BERNEXPO

July 8 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland

July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense

July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena

July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena

July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavy Blue Cross

Aug. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ Stadium @ MetLife

Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ Jewdice Park

Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

September 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Center for the Performing Arts

SEPTEMBER 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Almodome

Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

October 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place