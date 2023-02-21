Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 World Tour – Rolling Stone

y Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Guns N’ Roses is heading down the road in a big way. The band has announced an extensive world tour for 2023 that stops at festivals, stadiums, and arenas internationally starting in June and running through October.
The tour will begin in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5 and will make stops in Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Italy and more before concluding its European stop on July 2 in Athens, Greece. The North American leg consists of shows in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and more. It will conclude on October 16th in Vancouver.
The 2023 World Tour marks Guns N’ Roses’ first road trip in North America since 2021, we’re back again! a trip. who also toured stadiums around the region. Public sale of the tour begins Friday, February 24th at 10am local time via the official Guns N’ Roses website. View the full list of tour dates below.
Last year, the band released a Super Deluxe edition of Use your imagination Featuring four discs of Deluxe Transformers and live recordings.
Guns N’ Roses 2023 World Tour Dates
June 5 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon
June 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
June 27 – Glasgow, UK @ BellaHouston Park
June 30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bankpark
July 5 – Bern, Switzerland @BERNEXPO
July 8 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland
July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense
July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena
July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena
July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium
Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavy Blue Cross
Aug. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ Stadium @ MetLife
Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ Jewdice Park
Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
September 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Center for the Performing Arts
SEPTEMBER 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Almodome
Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
October 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
Oct 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
