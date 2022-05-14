Gunna’s got family affairs and work in class before turning himself in

jonah He was a busy man before surrendering to the authorities in the RICO case…carving out time to see family and making sure his business plans were in line before he turned himself in.

Sources with direct knowledge of TMZ say… It was important for him to see his relatives before going to prison… We were told that he is big in the family and has a lot of close relationships, especially with his mother.

Gunna also had to put his business affairs in order, because his music is really exciting now and he has the #1 album on “DS4Ever”…and it’s not entirely easy to run a business behind bars.

Prior to his arrest, we were told that Gunna was in the middle of releasing pictures for his hit song “Banking On Me” and his focus before entering prison was to tie some loose ends to release dates, music videos, and other biz affairs related to his new tunes.

As you know … Gunna . has been booked In RICO charges Wednesday in Fulton County, his attorneys claiming to be innocent and attacking police for using his lyrics against him in a 56-page indictment.

Aside from family and music, Gunna faces some serious charges… Our sources say he also wanted to reach out to his legal team to make sure they're all on the same page on how to prove his innocence.