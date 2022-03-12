March 12, 2022

Gunmen arrest Ukrainian mayor in Russian-occupied city

G7 agriculture ministers have called on all countries to keep their food and agricultural markets open as food security concerns mount in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We call on all countries to keep their food and agricultural markets open, and to beware of any unjustified restrictive measures on their exports. They said that any further increase in food price levels and fluctuations in international markets could threaten food security and nutrition on a global scale, particularly among the most vulnerable living in low food security environments. joint statement.

“However, we are aware of the extreme circumstances behind the export restrictions announced by the Government of Ukraine and the vital importance of maintaining food availability in Ukraine,” they added.

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In the statement, the Ministers of Agriculture also condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine and expressed their solidarity with the state.

The Ministers expressed their concern about the effects on food security and “the increasing number of people suffering from hunger and all forms of malnutrition, due to the unjustified and unjustified Russian war of aggression, adding to the already serious situation caused by COVID-19, climate change and biodiversity loss” .

“We call on international organizations to support food production in Ukraine during this crisis and to ensure food security in the affected areas. We remain determined to do what is necessary to prevent and respond to the food crisis, including through humanitarian aid, and are ready to act as needed to address the unrest. potential”.

The Ukrainian government is export ban On major agricultural commodities including wheat, corn, grains, salt and meat, according to a cabinet decision issued on Tuesday.

Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine is too great source From both wheat and corn.

