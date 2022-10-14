Guardians vs Yankees score: Live updates from ALDS Game 2 behind Giancarlo Stanton, Amed Rosario Homers

The New York Yankees had an early lead against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday on a two-stroke backyard home run by Giancarlo Stanton at the start, but a single shot from Amed Rosario in the fifth tied game two. The Yankees are leading 1-0 in their best of five series thanks to their 4-1 win in Game One. Thursday’s originally scheduled match has been postponed. As such, this series was my last day off. Matches 2-5, if necessary, will be played four days in a row.

Shane Pepper starts The Guardians. He was 13-8 with a 2.88 ERA during the regular season and finished strong. He has only had 2.04 ERAs in his last 13 times. He was excellent at the beginning of the Wild Card Series as well. The Yankees haven’t seen Bieber this season, but they marked him for seven in nine strikes in 4 and 2/3 runs in the 2020 playoffs with Aaron Judge and Jaliber Torres. On the other hand, Nestor Cortes starts the Yankees. The left-winger became a little cult champ in the Bronx this season and finished 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA. He had a 2.07 ERA in his last 12 starts and did really well in both rounds against Cleveland (2.19 ERA in 12 1/3 runs).

