Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ opening to US$110 million – Deadline

saturday update, After Friday exclusively: Refresh for updates and for the chart…Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 So far still on track with $48.2 million Saturday, still on the way to $110 million Opening by early industry estimates AM. Exits remain high with Threequel earning a third A CinemaScore, PostTrak a 91% Positive, and a 79% Definitely Recommended. As we told you yesterday, GOTG3 Modeling was like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, However, some saw it as less than $100 million — which would be a horrible start to a summer that opened fully after the pandemic. Yes, that opening is a 25% cut from GOTG2’s $146.5 million start, but it’s also 17% ahead of the original film’s 2014 opening of $94.3 million. We’ll do an autopsy GOTG3 After it passes on Saturday. GOTG3 is pushing total weekend ticket sales for the first weekend of the summer to about $152 million, up -32% from last year when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness With its $187.4 million opening, it pushed ticket sales to $222.3 million.

GOTG3 62% were male dominant with 58% being between 18-34 and the largest demi being 25-34 being 31%. The updated DMs were 41% Caucasian, 26% Latino and Hispanic, 16% Black, and 17% Asian/other. The James Gunn-directed title plays equally throughout the US but is strongest in the West with six of the top ten theaters currently. Natch, AMC Burbank is the highest-grossing theater in the country grossing $146,000 on Friday (including previews). Emax and PLF lead 32% of GOTG3Ticket sales.

Sony has its second consecutive flop yet George Foreman last weekend with love again who does $2.6 million. What is happening here? Some might easily jump in and say that anti-adult programming has no chance post-pandemic, but know that these marquee-hitting movies went into development during the pandemic. Everything we see is starting to unfold in 2020-2021. Studios were rushing to get movies to the screen (Bruce, an ambulance) just to get a product when theaters reopen. George Clooney and Julia Roberts prove it Heaven ticket That romantic comedy worked so well last fall that it can keep audiences off the streaming lists.

Also, it doesn’t help that the movie is so close to Chopra Jonas fort on Amazon Prime, which recently attracted a huge streaming audience. Remember the wise advice Denzel Washington received from his mentor Sidney Poitier: “If they see you for free all week, they won’t pay to see you on the weekend.”

However, those few female ticket buyers (75%) who watched Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest movie weren’t hard on it, with 81% giving it positive and 57% emphatically recommending it. Group 18-34 appeared at 44%. The mixture was 53% Caucasian, 20% Latino and Hispanic, 7% Black, and 20% Asian/Other. If there was any spark among the movie’s resilient ticket sales, it was in the mountains region with three of the top ten theaters coming from Utah — a rarity. love againThe highest grossing Cinemark University Mall in Orem, UT was at, eeks, $2.2K.

Although 2017 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 It made a $17 million preview, then $56 million on Friday for a $146.5 million domestic opening (the highest for the series), GOTG3 He’s a different beast.

Big exits Thursday night as we told you, however, there is a feeling that something might be slowing down Guardians under.

Social media analytics firm RelishMix noticed that there was mixed chatter on social media for the latest Guardians film.

“Some people on social media are criticizing the trailer as the ‘worst trailer’ in MCU history, while questioning the use of a bland performance instead of the Bee Gees for the soundtrack and calling it a promo,” RelishMix said in RelishMix. its latest report.

But then, there’s that upbeat feeling screaming that the GOTG The franchise is “the best of Marvel’s movies”, with some not being ready to see it, i.e. “I wish it wasn’t over yet, my heart sinks knowing this is the end, it’s been a fun ride! Thank you and we love the soundtrack!” A Marvel movie that I’m dying to see in the cinema. After all the rubbish we’ve been receiving lately, it would be great to see something worth watching!”

As far as social media reach goes, it’s huge, with a triple hit of 704 million views across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, in line with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (717.8 million social media worlds / $187 million opening) and above Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (669 million social media universe / $177.3 million opening). The viral repost rate is phenomenal at 42:1 for GOTG3.

GOTG3 She got a huge boost in her social media wattage from her pre-taped Super Bowl post which has logged 134.1 million views across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok combined. This outside Warner Brothers. the light and Universal X is fast in post-day traffic measured by RelishMix.

RelishMix adds,GOTG3 The cast’s activation levels are exceptional with a total influence of 349.9m including social icon Vin Diesel at 200.4m, Chris Pratt at 61.9m, Dave Bautista at 17.1m, Zoe Saldana at 16.6m and Maria Bakalova at 460k plus director James Gann at 4.6 million. “

the rest:

2.) Super Mario Bros film (ONI/IL) 3,909 theaters, Fri. $4.2 million, 3 days $18.5 million (-55%) Total 518 million dollars/ week 5

3.) evil dead rise (WB) 3036 Theaters, Friday, $1.7 million, 3 days $5.6 million (-54%) Total $53.9 million/ week 3

4.) Are you with God? I’m Margaret (LG) 3,343 theaters, Friday, $930,000, 3-day run 3.3 million dollars (-51%) Total $12.6 million/ week 2

5.) John Wick: Chapter 4 (LG) 1,658 theaters, Friday $600K, 3 days $2.4 million (-50%) Total $180.1 million/ week 7

5.) love again (Sony) 2,703 theaters, Friday, $850,000, 3 days $2.4 million/ 1 week