Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s Heroic Box Office Hold, Book Club 2 Bombs – The Hollywood Reporter

James Gunn’s band of Hungarian villains proves its worth at the box office Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Enjoy the best second weekend of any sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one of the best among MCU titles, according to local Sunday ratings.

From Marvel Studios and Disney, Threequel grossed an estimated $60.5 million from 4,450 theaters in its sophomore outing, which is just a 48 percent drop and more than enough to crush the competition. In more good news, Pic crossed the $200 million mark domestically to end Sunday with a total of $213.2 million.

overseas, Guardians 3 It took in another $91.9 million from 52 markets for a foreign balance of $315.6 million — including $58.4 million from China — and $528.8 million globally.

Marvel movies have suffered bigger than usual drops lately, so Guardians 3 is welcome news for Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige. This includes February 2023 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich dropped nearly 70 percent in its second weekend.

before Guardians 3Just Five films in 30 titles plus the MCU have dropped 50 percent or less in their second weekends. tops the list Black Panther (45 percent) followed by bull (47 per cent), Dr. Strange (49 per cent), Iron Man (50 percent) and The Avengers (50 percent).

Chris Pratt in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. ‘ Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Universal and Illumination’s ranked second Super Mario Bros movie, which grossed $13 million from 3,800 locations in its sixth weekend tallying $536 million domestically and $1.21 billion worldwide. This week, the blockbuster broke another record when overtaken Minions to become The fourth-largest animated film of all time and the largest worldwide animated film of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

new offer Book Club: The Next Chapter It only made third place with a disappointing $6.5 million from 3,500 theaters domestically, behind the first’s $13.6 million opening. Book club in 2018. Featured by Focus, the film’s star-studded cast once again leads Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, and Mary Steenburgen.

book club 2 Was hoping to see a big bump thanks to Mother’s Day.

But complicating factors include a B CinemaScore from audiences (the first picture pre-approved received an A- grade) and unfavorable reviews. Also, in the age of live broadcasting, older females remain a tough pilot to win.

Among buyers of friday tickets for book club 273 percent are female, while 67 percent are 47 years of age or older, including nearly 50 percent over the age of 55.

The news is noticeably worse for the other freshman this weekend, hypnotic. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Ben Affleck, the sci-fi thriller may have earned just $2.3 million from 2,118 theaters to finish in sixth place (Affleck is taking on double duty this weekend, between hypnotic and his directive effort airwhich hits Prime Video after an exclusive showing in theaters).

hypnotic She found herself stuck when her distribution and production company, Solstice Entertainment, went out of business. Indie distributor Ketchum stepped up and released the film domestically along with Relativity. The picture also includes stars Alice Parga, Js Bardot, Halla Finley and Dayo Okenyi.

May 14th at 7:51 a.m. PTUpdated with revised estimates.