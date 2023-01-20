GTA Trilogy Arrives On Steam, Still Crashed (But On Sale)

screenshot : rock games

Today, after some leaks and rumors, Rockstar Games has launched Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition on Steam. The good news: It’s on sale, which means you can get all three classic games for cheap. The bad news: It’s the same infamously messy remaster that hasn’t received a substantive update in nearly a year. As you might expect, people aren’t very happy with the situation.

Let’s go back a little bit to November 2021. A few months later Inform us first that Rockstar was planning to re-master it Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, And san andreasThe games were launched across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC via Rockstar’s own store. And while they are he could looks good-Especially in some urban areas at night—they were bug-ridden disasters filled with all kinds of glitches and weird visual bugs. The community has tried to fix some of this, however Many depositors decided not to help Having spent the last few months before launch, Rockstar has been chasing after PC mods and outdated fan ports GTA Toys.

Rockstar finally had to apologize to the community because the Transformers were so awful. In the end, Rockstar and Grove Street Games did not fit Some Of the problems that players have indexed on the Internet. But the last major update to the game was in February 2022. Since then, the re-formed trio has remained In somewhat rough condition. So it doesn’t seem like the best time to release it on a new platform and with that, here we go.

Released earlier todayenhanced GTA trilogy Now on Steam. You might be thinking that after such a long wait between the initial release on PC via the Rockstar Launcher and today’s Steam launch, Rockstar has put out a big new patch to improve the suite. But while this is a logical idea, in reality this is not the case. Rather, these are the same broken and Buggy games Which has not received any kind of updates at all since then Small performance update In October 2022 it didn’t fix anything.

To be fair, GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition is currently on sale on Steam as part of a larger Rockstar Games deal, so you’re only paying $30 for three games. But it still seems pretty audacious to ask people to buy something that has been so consistently reported as broken, buggy, and bad for the last two years and not even offer any kind of small patch to improve things at all.

Kotaku has reached out to Rockstar about any future updates to the remastered GTA trilogy.

Naturally, players aren’t happy about this. On Twitter, in response to Rockstar’s tweet announcing Steam portsYou can find a lot of angry and confused gamers, not sure why it took so long, why it’s still broken, and why Rockstar thinks it’s a good thing. There aren’t many reviews for any of the classics GTA The games are in the collection, but the early reviews are filled with people complaining about bugs or the games It doesn’t work well at all on Steam.

While some hope that Rockstar will continue to swoop in and patch these games and fix all the visual bugs and other problems, that seems unlikely any longer. Instead, this seems to be about as good as the stuff you’ll get. Not to mention, Rockstar has plans to launch these games on the Epic Store later this month, too. Seems like it’s time for a fix GTA III, Vice City, And san andreas Run out and Rockstar is ready to move on. what a shame.