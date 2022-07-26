GTA Online: Criminal Corporations – How to get the IAA badge on any outfit

Grand Theft Auto Online: The Criminal Enterprises update is now released, with the missions largely focused on being IAA agents. One thing that Rockstar doesn’t allow us to wear is IAA clothing in free mode. Of course there is a bug so you can wear it in free mode, and here’s how to make it happen. (credit to GTAGFX like that)

1. Download the first “intelligence mission” of the University of La Punta

Go to the IAA building and load the first mission of the ULP, called ‘Intelligence (Agent ULP). Just go to the task settings and press Run as usual

2. Upload your interaction list

Next, choose the outfit, choose any of them, and after that defect works, you will be able to put the badge on any clothes

Once you choose your outfit and start the mission, go to the interaction menu, go to the style, then to the mood of the player and hold down the D-Pad for about 30 seconds

When you hold the D-pad down for about 30 seconds, then press Start and select Home until you return to the console dashboard, stay on the dashboard for at least 3 minutes until it kicks you out of the game.

Once you are kicked out of the game, just go ahead and let it find a new session for you

3. Add it to a group

When loading it should be on your clothes, go to your clothes and save them just in case they are gone.

You can then add it to any clothing from the clothing store.

Credit goes to GTAGFX