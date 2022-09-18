GTA 6: gameplay videos have been leaked

Grand Theft Auto 6 may have been leaked, after dozens of videos of what it claims are footage in development have surfaced online.

A user transmitted by teapotuberhacker posted a zip file to GTAF forums, He says “Here are 90 GTA 6 trailers/trails. Possibly I can leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, and GTA 6 test build. [sp]“

The clips then made their way to YouTube and Twitter, showing burglaries, firearms, full audio chats, and more. Also appearing on the screen are what appear to be patch items (very similar to similar tools from the development of Red Dead Redemption 2). If the videos are legit, they seem to confirm previous rumors about the game including male and female protagonists, and the setting up of Vice City.

The source of the videos is currently unconfirmed, but it may have been the result of a hack. Teapotuberhacker claims to have been downloaded directly from Rockstar’s internal Slack collections. We will not link to videos in this article.

As you’d expect, the videos sparked a fierce debate about their authenticity. Some questioned the origins used (pointing to the reuse of GTA 5 items), while others cited the voiced dialogue and patch items as evidence of the legitimacy of this.

Developer Rockstar and publisher Take-Two have yet to respond to the apparent leak, but it will be great to see if the takedowns will begin. We’ve contacted Rockstar for comment.

After years of rumors, GTA 6 is finally confirmed this year, but more official news will appropriately only be released when Rockstar is ready, not when its owner Take-Two asks for it. Rockstar is said to have moved more developers to GTA 6 recently after it canceled the Remasters of Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4.

Joe Scripps is the executive news editor at IGN. follow him Twitter. Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].