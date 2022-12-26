GTA 5 Online: All Snowman locations

GTA Online Players have the chance to celebrate the holiday season with a festive new surprise in the form of a snowman Easter egg. In order to get a rare snowman outfit, players need to locate 25 snowmen all over the map.

Our guide will provide you with all the snow locations in GTA Onlineincluding their exact locations on a map.

Snowman Online GTA Locations

Snow location #1

The first snowman can be seen in the middle of Duluoz Street in Paleto Bay.

Snow location #2

Find the next south of Procopio Beach at the intersection of the Great Ocean Highway.

Snow site #3

The next one can also be seen along the Great Ocean Highway in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness Area.

Snow location #4

The fourth snowman can be seen next to the El Gordo Lighthouse in the eastern part of the map.

Snow location #5

Then head to Grapeseed Main Street in the Grapeseed District for another snowman.

Snow location #6

On the next trip, travel to Sandy Shores and locate the sixth snowman on Marina Drive.

Snow location #7

Next, travel to Harmony in the Grand Senora Desert and find the next snowman along Joshua Trail.

Snow location #8

North of RON Alternates Wind Farm, you’ll find the eighth snowman along Senora Highway.

Snow location #9

This snowman can be seen at the intersection of Zancudo Road and Tongva Drive in the Tongva Valley.

Snow location #10

Next, go to the Great Chaparral area to catch the next area along Bayfree Canyon Road.

Snow location #11

Now you need to enter the northern part of the Vinewood Hills and locate the next snowman along Los Santos Highway.

Snow location #12

The next stage will take you to the intersection of Banham Canyon Drive and Buen Vino Road in the western part of the map.

Snow location #13

After that, go a little south to the Chumash beach area, and find the snowman along Inseno Road.

Snow location #14

When you move to Pacific Bluffs, look for another snowman along North Rockford Drive.

Snow location #15

Head back to Vinewood Hills and find this snowman along North Sheldon Street.

Snow location #16

The next one is near the last one on West Galileo Avenue.

Snow location #17

Drive south to the Rockford Hills and locate this snowman on West Eclipse Boulevard.

Snow location #18

Move east to the Alta area of ​​Vinewood, where you can find your next snowman on Power Street.

Snow location #19

Mirror Park should be your next destination, as you can find a snowman on Bridge Street.

Snow location #20

Next, go to Mirror Park Boulevard and find the next snowman in Utopia Gardens.

Snow location #21

Another snowman in the Vespucci Canals area is at the intersection of San Andreas Boulevard and South Rockford Drive.

Snow location #22

Now approach Vespucci Beach and locate another snowman on Aguja Street.

Snow location #23

After that, head to Legion Square and find the next snowman on Elgin Street.

Snow location #24

Head down to Chamberlain Hills and look for a snowman on Alta Street.

Snow location #25

Finally, travel to El Burro Heights and locate the last snowman in Fudge Lane.

These are all snow locations in GTA Online.

