GrimGrimoire OnceMore announced for PS4, Switch

publisher Nippon Aichi program and developer Vanillaware announce Grimoire remastered Grimoire once to Playstation 4 And converts, reveals the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It will be launched on July 28 in Japan at a price of 5,478 yen.

Grimoire he is Real time strategy game First released for Playstation 2 on April 12, 2007 in Japan, followed by North America on June 26 and Europe on September 28.

Grimoire once It will include the following new features:

New system: “Great Magic” – Four types of “Great Magic” that can be used during battle have been implemented. Activated with newly shown additional pieces.

– Four types of “Great Magic” that can be used during battle have been implemented. Activated with newly shown additional pieces. HD graphics And Wide screen aspect ratio .

And . “Fast-Forward” function For the battle and story parts.

For the battle and story parts. “Save mid-battle” function for battle parts.

for battle parts. The The difficulty level of the “Hard” mode has been adjusted To be more difficult than the original.

To be more difficult than the original. New system: skill tree – Earn coins by completing the given tasks for each stage. Coins can be used to strengthen families. Coins can also be redeemed.

– Earn coins by completing the given tasks for each stage. Coins can be used to strengthen families. Coins can also be redeemed. Gallery Mode – Enjoy different illustrations.

– Enjoy different illustrations. New voice cast: Lilit Blanc (voice by Iori Saeki) Margarita Surprise (voiced by Miharu Hanai) Gammel Dore (voiced by Miharu Hanai) Advocat (voiced by Hiromichi Tezuka)



