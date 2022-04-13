GrimGrimoire OnceMore announced for PS4, Switch

publisher Nippon Aichi program and developer Vanillaware announce Grimoire remastered Grimoire once to Playstation 4 And converts, reveals the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It will be launched on July 28 in Japan at a price of 5,478 yen.
Grimoire he is Real time strategy game First released for Playstation 2 on April 12, 2007 in Japan, followed by North America on June 26 and Europe on September 28.
Grimoire once It will include the following new features:
- New system: “Great Magic” – Four types of “Great Magic” that can be used during battle have been implemented. Activated with newly shown additional pieces.
- HD graphics And Wide screen aspect ratio.
- “Fast-Forward” function For the battle and story parts.
- “Save mid-battle” function for battle parts.
- The The difficulty level of the “Hard” mode has been adjusted To be more difficult than the original.
- New system: skill tree – Earn coins by completing the given tasks for each stage. Coins can be used to strengthen families. Coins can also be redeemed.
- Gallery Mode – Enjoy different illustrations.
- New voice cast:
- Lilit Blanc (voice by Iori Saeki)
- Margarita Surprise (voiced by Miharu Hanai)
- Gammel Dore (voiced by Miharu Hanai)
- Advocat (voiced by Hiromichi Tezuka)
Thanks, Ryukotia 2089.
