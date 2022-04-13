April 13, 2022

GrimGrimoire OnceMore announced for PS4, Switch

publisher Nippon Aichi program and developer Vanillaware announce Grimoire remastered Grimoire once to Playstation 4 And converts, reveals the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It will be launched on July 28 in Japan at a price of 5,478 yen.

Grimoire he is Real time strategy game First released for Playstation 2 on April 12, 2007 in Japan, followed by North America on June 26 and Europe on September 28.

Grimoire once It will include the following new features:

  • New system: “Great Magic” – Four types of “Great Magic” that can be used during battle have been implemented. Activated with newly shown additional pieces.
  • HD graphics And Wide screen aspect ratio.
  • “Fast-Forward” function For the battle and story parts.
  • “Save mid-battle” function for battle parts.
  • The The difficulty level of the “Hard” mode has been adjusted To be more difficult than the original.
  • New system: skill tree – Earn coins by completing the given tasks for each stage. Coins can be used to strengthen families. Coins can also be redeemed.
  • Gallery Mode – Enjoy different illustrations.
  • New voice cast:
    • Lilit Blanc (voice by Iori Saeki)
    • Margarita Surprise (voiced by Miharu Hanai)
    • Gammel Dore (voiced by Miharu Hanai)
    • Advocat (voiced by Hiromichi Tezuka)

Thanks, Ryukotia 2089.

