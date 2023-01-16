Greta Thunberg was escorted by police from a demonstration in Lützerath

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and several of her friends were taken away by police from a demonstration in Germany against the demolition of Lutserath and its conversion into a lignite mine. writes Politics. Thunberg was called to leave the area, but she did not, so she was forced to leave.

The protest in the evacuated village in North Rhine-Westphalia has been going on for several days, and on Saturday more than ten thousand protesters arrived from different parts of Germany. There were chaotic scenes of a few thousand people trying to get into the mine and breaking through the police cordon. According to officials, seventy policemen and nine activists were injured in the clashes.

Greta Thunberg previously said that it would be absolutely ridiculous that it would take place in 2023. According to him, science has made it clear that there is no need to extract more, and Germany should be ashamed of itself.

There have been protesters living in the village for two years, Deutsche Welle reported on the eviction. All officials must be removed from the area within four weeks.