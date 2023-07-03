Greta Gerwig Directed by Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter

from Barbie to Narnia.

Greta Gerwig, which will soon be in theaters with Warner Bros. ‘Very expected.’ Barbie Film, facility to direct a feature film version of The Chronicles of Narnia Books for Netflix, sources tell Hollywood Reporter.

Although there has been no official announcement, it has long been rumored that Gerwig, who worked with the broadcaster on the Noah Baumbach-directed film white noisewould treat a Narnia film. In a story about Mattel’s continuing ambitions in Hollywood, the The New Yorker Reportedly, Gerwig has a deal to direct two films at author CS Lewis’ Narnia franchise.

Netflix did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2018, Netflix announced that it had acquired the film and TV rights The Chronicles of Narnia Book series. Happy Ted Sarandos at the time. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the whole world of Narnia, and we are thrilled to be their home for years to come.” But since that acquisition in 2018, the streaming company hasn’t announced any projects based on the beloved book series.

Netflix has long talked about the franchise’s ambitions and is collecting IPs to further those efforts, including the acquisition of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Broadcaster has released a musical adaptation of Dahl’s Matilda While Wes Anderson recently completed an adaptation of his author The wonderful story of Henry Sugar.

As for Gerwig, Narnia He continues the path towards making films with a larger budget and flair for adaptation. After leaving the output with Lady Birdwhich garnered five Academy Award nominations including Best Director and Best Screenplay, Gerwig’s take on Louisa May Alcott’s film little Women to Sony before jumping on the interface of Margot Robbie Barbie.

Barbie It is currently tracking for an impressive movie at the North American box office in the $80 million range.

Before Netflix acquired the rights, Disney made adaptations of the novels The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005) and Prince Caspian (2008). Fox released Journey of the Dawn Toucher in 2010