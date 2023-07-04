Greta Gerwig as Ryan Gosling as Ken Barbie

the Traditions already built around Barbie We learned this star Margot Robbie played an instrumental role from Beginning to fetch fashion Mattel doll on the big screen. But apparently, co-star Ryan Gosling –Who plays Kane?Become more convincing to join the project.

Talk to Rolling StoneAnd Barbie Director and co-writer Greta Gerwig explains that Gosling was the one Just Ken’s choice, even though she has never actually met him . “It was just Ryan Gosling, and it’s been a long journey. Margot and I are not going to take no for an answer,” Gerwig said. From the moment Margot came along and knew we were making this for Margot, she also knew we were making this for Ryan. And I didn’t know Ryan at all. I have never met him. I was just sure, and as soon as I thought about it, it made me very happy. Who else can do this? A mix of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder and John Barrymore meets John Travolta.”

Gerwig calls Gosling the “secret comedian” who succeeds at this taking Comedy very seriously. T The way we talked about Kane was about as in-depth character work as I would with anyone about anything… I don’t know of anyone who has ever been more invested in making people understand this man’s plight. “It was extraordinary,” Gerwig said. “ I felt with both of them that I could make films for so long I’d never see anything fall apart so uniquely and wonderfully.”

head to Rolling Stone To read the full interview, which also includes news that Gerwig is totally open to making a superhero movie— “ It must have been something I had a feeling for and a relationship with” — though she agreed Barbie He already is Some kind of superhero movie: “ It’s creative in the same way. And it’s kind of mythical in the same way.”

Barbie Opens July 21st.

