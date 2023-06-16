Greek ship tragedy: No survivors expected, more than 500 dead

The ship can accommodate around 100 children.

Greek authorities said Thursday that they had given up hope of finding more survivors when a fishing boat carrying illegal immigrants crashed, and that 500 people were believed to have died, including many children.

One hundred and four survivors of the shipwreck that sank 92 kilometers off the Peloponnese peninsula off Greece’s southwest coast on Wednesday will be taken to a refugee camp near Athens on Thursday and Friday. Of the survivors, 26 are being treated in hospital, mainly due to hypothermia.

According to Greek state television ERT, the transport of the dead to Athens has also begun. Efforts are underway to identify the 78 bodies found so far based on DNA samples.

On Thursday night, the search continued, but in vain. A spokesman for the Greek Coast Guard said the passengers at the bottom of the ship had no chance of escape. According to the authority’s estimate, there are more than 500 deaths in the accident, data based on survivors’ reports and estimates by the Coast Guard.

Some of the escapees said that there may have been more than seven hundred people on board, and that about a hundred children were held captive. A fishing boat left Libya for Italy.

The Greek Supreme Court ordered an investigation into the accident, which shocked the entire country, and ordered three days of national mourning. Among those who escaped, nine Egyptian citizens were detained on suspicion of human trafficking, Greek news agency ANA reported.

(MTI)