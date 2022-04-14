‘Grease’ actor Eddie Disney arrested for burglary and trespassing at a nursing home

the actor Eddie Disney He found himself behind bars earlier this month… after cops said he was arrested for forcing him into a nursing home.

According to the Maryland State Police, Eddie – best known for playing the nerdy Eugene Velnik in the original “Grease” films – made his way inside a privately owned nursing facility on April 8 and refused to leave after a woman inside told him to do so. run along.

The cops say the woman told them Eddie nearly got into a room before he got the shoes, but says he refused to leave the property and was arrested when the officers showed up.

Police say Eddie was at the scene earlier in the day and was told to skate…but Eddie came back that night and that’s when the police were called. The alleged victim told the police … Eddie has been next to her several times before, claiming that he usually leaves behind items with notes.

A neighbor who lives a few doors down from where Eddie was arrested claims that his security camera shows him approaching his property as well that night. He said he was watching TV with his fiancée when he heard something outside and saw Eddie in a video trying to open the front door, so he called the police.

Police say Eddie is charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace.

Eddie was involved in strange case Last year…when a waitress from Maryland accused him of crawling and harassing her…Disen went on social media and accused her of cyberbullying. See also ``He never offered to pay'

Eddie was also arrested last year at a Maryland restaurant, where cops said he refused to leave after causing a scene and Plates thrown at the police during the accident.

People who say they are close to Eddie shared an update on Facebook, claiming that he is fighting the issues and that his family is doing everything they can to help him.