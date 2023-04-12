Granger Smith leaves country music for ministry

(CNN) Granger Smith answers a higher call.

The country singer has announced that he is leaving the music industry to focus on ministry.

“This message is hard to post. Hard to find the words for this comment,” he wrote. A video he posted on social media on Tuesday. “Not because I don’t believe in their truth, but because this marks the end of the longest era of my life! Touring… 24 years of that.”

Smith will wrap up his performance with “Like A River” this summer. The tour was named after his son, River. Who passed away at the age of 3 in 2019 following a tragic accident.

In his video, the singer said he was nervous for the announcement.

“I felt a strong urge to pursue service,” said Smith. “It doesn’t mean that I’m going to start a church, or a crusade, or a revival. It means that my family and I are going to minister to our local church.”

Smith said he was attending Southern Baptist School and enjoying his time “learning and growing”. He also has a book called “Like A River” that will be released on August 1.

“I am so encouraged, hopeful, excited, and happy about the next chapter, but by and large, I have no idea what it’s going to look like,” he wrote in the caption. “I just want to glorify God in the best possible way.”

his tour Stop at Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on April 13th.