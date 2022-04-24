Gran Turismo 7 Free Update for PS5 and PS4

Polyphony Digital has made a great functional update GT Sport With new content for several years, and seems ready to repeat the aforementioned commitment with Gran Turismo 7. With the improvement of the controversial in-game currency issues for the prominent contestant, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi has moved on Twitter With the usual “silhouette” humor. “[The] The update is coming next week,” he smiled.

Three new cars will be added as part of the update. Based on our observations—and from what we’ve read online—the trio will be: the Subaru BRZ GT300, the 2021 Subaru BRZ, and the Suzuki Cappuccino. It’s unclear if this update will come with any improvements, content, or other gameplay changes – but given the title just launched, we’re not expecting much just yet.

As the GT Sport matures, its updates are getting bigger and more ambitious, so expect a similar roadmap here. The cool thing is that Polyphony Digital tends to offer free post-release support for their titles, so while you’ll obviously need to have enough credits to disable these new vehicles, it won’t cost you a cent unless you decide to. In your in-game wallet.