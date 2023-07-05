GQ removes critical article from Warner Bros. CEO Discovery

The GQ article was a fierce critique of David Zaslav, comparing the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO to the ruthless businessman played by Richard Gere in Pretty Woman.

Then, hours after the article was posted online on Monday, it disappeared without explanation. The article was modified, then deleted, after Warner Bros. Discovery raised an objection with the magazine.

Publications often edit or correct articles after they are published. But it is very unusual for major news organizations like GQ to remove an entire article. Some GQ readers have noticed and voiced their concerns on social media.

GQ said in a statement that the article was not properly edited prior to publication.

“After publishing the review, the article’s author requested that its byline be removed, at which point GQ decided not to publish the piece in question,” the statement said. “GQ regrets the editorial error that led to the story being published before it was ready.”