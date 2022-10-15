Gotham Knights will only run at 30fps and will not offer any performance mode on consoles

When the Gotham Knights hit consoles on October 21, they will do so without a performance mode and will run at just 30 frames per second.

It was also spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, Gotham Knights Executive Producer Fleur “Flaoua” Marty shared the news in the game discord channel, And she wanted to take the time to address this question to console players.

“I know many of you are wondering about the availability of a performance mode for the Gotham Knights on consoles,” Marty wrote. “Because of the kinds of features we have in our game, like providing a fully unrestricted co-op experience in our highly detailed open world, it’s not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS. For that reason, our game doesn’t have a performance/quality toggle option and will run at 30fps. per second on consoles.”

This news comes on the heels of the announcement of Gotham Knights’ Heroic Assault mode, which will be a free co-op mode for four players that will launch on November 29, 2022. Although there are four heroes – Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood – only the Gotham Knights campaign supports gameplay Single or co-op for players. This new mode will give four friends a chance to take on the arena-based challenges and learn how the four heroes can work together to take down Gotham’s criminals.

In the final preview for Gotham Knights, we said it “isn’t an easy demo game, and while I’ve gotten away from my hands-on time less than I like many aspects of the combat, I still find myself interested in playing more.”

For more info, check out why Gotham Knights created an older, wiser, and more dangerous Harley Quinn and our thoughts from our first preview of the game back in August.

