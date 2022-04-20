April 20, 2022

Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch latest leak shows familiar design

Ayhan 19 mins ago
We’ve been hearing rumors about the Pixel Watch from Google for years now, but it finally looks like the project is finally getting cut fall into place. A purported view of the device shared by Evan Blass V 91 mobiles In keeping with previous leaks and rumors, it shows a device with a familiar circular design, a physical crown, and Fitbit integration.

Of course, there’s also a lot missing from the show. The image does not include the watch’s lugs (which would show how the strap connects to the face) or give any idea of ​​its general construction. If the picture looks a bit funny, it could be due to the rumored bezel-free design of the watch (also seen on display models). Shared last year by Jon Prosser).

Interestingly enough, though, we You have I’ve seen a smartwatch design that looks like this from Google before: LG Watch modelCo-designed by LG and the tech giant and released in 2017 to show Android Wear 2.0. It has the same simplicity of lines and the placement of the crown – although of course we’re hoping for a slimmer look five years later.

looks familiar? LG Watch Model 2017.
Photo: The Edge/James Parham

As my colleague Victoria Song argued in A modern pieceHowever, 2022 appears to be the year Google will make another big push in the wearables industry. The company has been investing in the smartwatch space for years, buying Fitbit And parts of fossil In 2019 Android Wear updates were released, but they were slow-moving and decisively outperformed by Apple.

We hope that Google will reveal the Pixel Watch in I / O developers conference next monthHowever, as Song notes, there are still plenty of questions to be answered: Will the Pixel Watch focus primarily on fitness and wellness or will it also integrate more smart features like LTE connectivity? Will this work well with all Android phones? Or will it prioritize Google’s Pixel? What about iOS?” Stay tuned the edge to know more.

See also  Google brings Chrome OS to PC and Mac

