Google’s Pixel 8 Pro could have a built-in thermometer

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro could come with a new feature that is not commonly found in phones. 91 mobile phones He posted a video from tipster Kuba Wojciechowski Show what the Pixel device used to take a person’s temperature looks like. Yes, if the leak is legit, the upcoming Pixel flagship will have a built-in thermometer. The video shows an infrared sensor similar to the ones used by non-contact thermometers inside the metal plate where the rear cameras are also located.

Depending on the demo of the built-in thermometer, users will have to take off their glasses or other eye and forehead accessories. Then they have to bring the sensor as close to their forehead as possible without actually touching it and then move their phone towards their temples in 5 seconds. 91 mobile phones He says the sensor can also be used to measure the temperature of inanimate objects, but the video doesn’t show how that works. Google employees have reportedly tested the feature as well.

A previous computer leak shows the Pixel 8 Pro as a rounded version of the Pixel 7, and this new video shows an identical device to those renders. While the upcoming phone bears a lot of physical resemblance to its predecessor, the three rear cameras are now housed within a single unit. On the Pixel 7 Pro, one of the three camera sensors is housed in a separate unit.

A thermometer might be an odd feature addition to a phone, especially now that pandemic-related measures are no longer being followed. Keep in mind that this is just a leak, and it remains to be seen if the Pixel 8 Pro that will make its way to buyers will actually have the sensor.

91 mobile phonesThe video was actually taken down due to a copyright claim, but a reader of the post tweeted a copy we’ve included below.