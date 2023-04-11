April 12, 2023

Google TV has launched a live guide of 800 free streaming channels – various

Google brings together more than 800 live broadcast channels — including news channels from ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox — into a new guide in the Google TV interface.

Google TV launches free built-in channels that users can watch without downloading or launching an app. In total, it now offers more than 800 premium channels and programming, including adding free channels from Fox Corp.’s Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News, along with Paramount Global’s existing lineup of channels from Pluto TV. Google TV also offers channels from around the world, with programming in over 10 languages ​​including Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese.

Google TV is the internet giant’s entertainment interface that brings together streaming video services (including live TV), movies, shows, and other apps. It’s included with Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle and smart TVs from Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Philips. The company also plans to bring the new TV guide and free-to-air channels to “eligible Android TV devices” later this year.

Google TV competes with streaming platforms like Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV, and Apple TV.

“From breaking news to blockbuster movies and everything in between, there’s something for everyone,” Google product manager Nick Staubach wrote in a blog post about the new live guide to Google TV. “And without subscriptions or fees, it hasn’t been easy to go ahead and start watching.”

Live Guide brings together all Google TV users’ channels and organizes them by topic and genre. In addition, customers with a premium live TV subscription from YouTube TV, Dish’s Sling TV, or access to over-the-air channels can use the Live tab to see programming listings for those services as well.

