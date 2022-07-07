Google Play Store gets a new logo

The last time Google changed the Play icon in 2016 When Play movies, TV, music, newspapers, and magazines were still coming to life. After more than six years, the Google Play Store has got a new logo.

Before the 2016 redesign, which also placed everything in triangles, the icon was there More shades.

The new Google Play logo is still triangular, but note how the corners are more rounded compared to the current shape. Meanwhile, the four colors used closely correspond to Google’s four colors, which is the obvious trend and commissioning of recent renovations. However, we can’t help but notice how the silent and dark code compares to other first-party services.

The blue and green are certainly less vibrant, while the interior has been modified so that the parts are equal in size. Today, the blue triangle is large in size compared to the other three components.

current vs next

Only a low-resolution version of this code is available today. It can be found on both GPay and Google Pay – wallet soon – When you make a transaction in the Play Store, such as adding credit to your account as a merchant code. No clear indication of when it was updated.

It is not located anywhere in the Play Store app or play.google.comthat was Just a redesign. This would have been the perfect time to reveal it.

At this point, it’s not clear when Google will present the new Play Store logo. google play only Remove the Movies & TV tabWhile a possible exit from Play Books to make the Play Store focus entirely on Android apps ultimately makes sense. Meanwhile, the fate of “playing” in Play Games is somewhat more solid due to the great rush towards it Android games on Windows. However, the future of a custom Android app is not fixed.

