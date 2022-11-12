Google Play Services Explanation is now included directly in Android

Google Play Services Permissions many a key Features On Android devices that may not be obvious to end users, Google is now offering live annotation on your phone as part of a new approach.

If you go to Settings > Apps > View all > Google Play Services, you’ll see the new All Services item as the first thing in the app info menu under Disable and Force stop. Clicking “See details about the services used on your device.” Here is Google’s high-level explanation of Play Services:

Google Play Services helps make your device more secure and reliable. It’s an important part of many features on your device, and it’s different from the Play Store app. Keep in mind that turning off services can affect the way your device works.

The last line clearly indicates how some people have disabled it. Google highlights 17 capabilities specifically. Clicking takes you to the settings pages, while the info button next to things takes you to various support/help articles.

Among the devices we checked today, this only appears on Android 13 Pixel phones. The ability for Play Services to add this “All Services” page to the app’s information requires the latest version of the operating system.

Account management: Used for secure login and better control of your Google Account

Settings links: device phone number and Google account

advertisements: Used to control advertising preferences and prevent unwanted advertising messages

Lets you: reset the advertising ID, delete the advertising ID, or enable debug logging for ads

Also displays the device advertising ID

Autofill with Google: used to fill in your information, such as passwords and payment methods

Displays settings to enable/disable Autofill with Google

Links to your saved personal information, addresses, payment methods and passwords, as well as preferences

Contacts: Used to sync your contacts with your Google account and other devices

Links to settings: Sync Google contacts and restore contacts

Data backup and transfer: Used to backup and restore your data, application settings and account information

Links to settings: Settings > System > Backup

Developer Features: Used for features that app developers can include to make their apps better and more reliable

device connections: Used to connect to other devices, such as a car, watch, or Chromebook

Links to Settings: Casting Options, Chromebook, Devices, Nearby Sharing

Fitness: Used for in-app fitness services, such as workout tracking and data sharing with other fitness apps

Links to settings for: Connecting apps and devices and managing data

Toys: Used to auto login, leaderboards, achievements and manage your player profile

Links to Settings: Game Control Panel and Play Games

Location accuracy: Used to improve location accuracy using Wi-Fi, mobile networks, and sensors

Lets you: Enable/disable location accuracy improvement

Share location: Used when you share your location with others

Lets you see active posts

Safety and emergency: Used for emergency notifications and services, such as sharing your location during emergency calls and receiving crisis alerts

Links to settings: COVID-19 exposure notifications, earthquake alerts, emergency locator service, silence driving notifications

protection: Used for security features such as encrypting passwords, locking your device, blocking spam calls, and locating a lost device

Links to Settings: Find My Device, Password Manager, SMS Verification Codes, Smart Lock

the support: Used for features such as setting up the device, giving feedback to Google, and contacting Google Support

System Diagnostics: Used to collect data about your device and your services and to improve your device experience

Links to Settings: Usage and Diagnostics

system administration: Used to keep system services up-to-date and improve device performance

wallet: Used to pay for purchases made on this device, including contactless payments

