Google Play Services Explanation is now included directly in Android

Google Play Services Permissions many a key Features On Android devices that may not be obvious to end users, Google is now offering live annotation on your phone as part of a new approach.
If you go to Settings > Apps > View all > Google Play Services, you’ll see the new All Services item as the first thing in the app info menu under Disable and Force stop. Clicking “See details about the services used on your device.” Here is Google’s high-level explanation of Play Services:
Google Play Services helps make your device more secure and reliable. It’s an important part of many features on your device, and it’s different from the Play Store app.
Keep in mind that turning off services can affect the way your device works.
The last line clearly indicates how some people have disabled it. Google highlights 17 capabilities specifically. Clicking takes you to the settings pages, while the info button next to things takes you to various support/help articles.
Among the devices we checked today, this only appears on Android 13 Pixel phones. The ability for Play Services to add this “All Services” page to the app’s information requires the latest version of the operating system.
Account management: Used for secure login and better control of your Google Account
- Settings links: device phone number and Google account
advertisements: Used to control advertising preferences and prevent unwanted advertising messages
- Lets you: reset the advertising ID, delete the advertising ID, or enable debug logging for ads
- Also displays the device advertising ID
Autofill with Google: used to fill in your information, such as passwords and payment methods
- Displays settings to enable/disable Autofill with Google
- Links to your saved personal information, addresses, payment methods and passwords, as well as preferences
Contacts: Used to sync your contacts with your Google account and other devices
- Links to settings: Sync Google contacts and restore contacts
Data backup and transfer: Used to backup and restore your data, application settings and account information
- Links to settings: Settings > System > Backup
Developer Features: Used for features that app developers can include to make their apps better and more reliable
device connections: Used to connect to other devices, such as a car, watch, or Chromebook
- Links to Settings: Casting Options, Chromebook, Devices, Nearby Sharing
Fitness: Used for in-app fitness services, such as workout tracking and data sharing with other fitness apps
- Links to settings for: Connecting apps and devices and managing data
Toys: Used to auto login, leaderboards, achievements and manage your player profile
- Links to Settings: Game Control Panel and Play Games
Location accuracy: Used to improve location accuracy using Wi-Fi, mobile networks, and sensors
- Lets you: Enable/disable location accuracy improvement
Share location: Used when you share your location with others
- Lets you see active posts
Safety and emergency: Used for emergency notifications and services, such as sharing your location during emergency calls and receiving crisis alerts
- Links to settings: COVID-19 exposure notifications, earthquake alerts, emergency locator service, silence driving notifications
protection: Used for security features such as encrypting passwords, locking your device, blocking spam calls, and locating a lost device
- Links to Settings: Find My Device, Password Manager, SMS Verification Codes, Smart Lock
the support: Used for features such as setting up the device, giving feedback to Google, and contacting Google Support
System Diagnostics: Used to collect data about your device and your services and to improve your device experience
- Links to Settings: Usage and Diagnostics
system administration: Used to keep system services up-to-date and improve device performance
wallet: Used to pay for purchases made on this device, including contactless payments
Thanks di!
Dylan Russell Contribute to this article.
FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.
More Stories
“Leitz Phone 2” from Leica has a giant 1-inch camera sensor, magnetic lens cover
Atari 50 review: An incredible walkthrough of video game history
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters launches January 24, 2023 in the West