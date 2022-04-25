April 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Google Pixel Watch: Leaked exclusive images seem to show the first Google smartwatch

Ayhan 27 mins ago 4 min read
Google Pixel Watch: Leaked exclusive images seem to show the first Google smartwatch

This story has been updated to include more information about the alleged leaked Google Pixel Watch, including an image of the possible watch next to the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch. The article also includes some additional details from the Reddit post our source wrote about.

What you need to know

  • A source who sent the photos to Android Central said that what could have been a Pixel Watch was left and found in a restaurant in the US
  • Images of what could be the watch seem to match several leaked rumors, including the minimalist design, crown and possible hidden button.
  • The watch appears to have domains owned by Google.
  • We don’t know what the charging will look like because the watch does not come with a charger.

The Google Pixel Watch appears to have been left and found in a restaurant in the US, and images sent by a source to Android Central appear to be Google’s first smartwatch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Workers at Nintendo’s third-party repair partner are reportedly overwhelmed with Joy-Con repairs

8 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

Gran Turismo 7 Free Update for PS5 and PS4

16 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Random: Another Look at the Super Mario Galaxy DS Fan Project

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

7 min read

Economy: Sunflower oil is so expensive that they can bring back palm oil

10 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Twitter in Advanced Talks to sell himself to Elon Musk

12 mins ago Izer
2 min read

‘Supernatural’ Actor Jared Padalecki ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ Reveals Partner Jensen Ackles

13 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

Ganymede casts a massive shadow across Jupiter in a stunning new image from NASA’s Juno spacecraft

18 mins ago Izer