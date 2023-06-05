June 5, 2023

Google Pixel Watch can be turned off to protect from heat

Like Google’s phones, the Pixel Watch has heat protection countermeasures that are especially relevant for summer (in northern hemisphere) running.

Pixel Watch is designed to work best in ambient temperatures between 32°F and 95°F (0°C and 35°C), and should be stored between ambient temperatures of -4°F and 113°F (-20°C). C and 45 ° C). Google warns against exposing the device to temperatures over 113°F (45°C), with the car dashboard and heating provided. as examplesbecause this “may result in product damage, overheating of the battery, or risk of fire.”

one owner That left my Pixel Watch in the heat of a car today, found that the wearable turned off when it got too warm. Then, you’ll see the “clock was too hot” notification from the system settings: “It turned off to cool down and now works normally.”

Credit: u/jab_storm82

Hopefully, the Pixel Watch is built to handle workouts with active cellular streaming, connected Bluetooth headphones, GPS tracking, and an always-on display during the hot summer.

For comparison, Pixel phones will first attempt to “automatically cool down” by slowing down, turning off the camera, flash light, Wi-Fi, mobile data, and/or Wi-Fi. If that doesn’t work, turn it off, Google recommends you cool off before restarting.

