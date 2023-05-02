Google Pixel Fold images and specs leaked to market ahead of its June launch

Marketing renders of Google’s long-rumored Pixel Fold have surfaced online, including detailed hardware specifications, apparently leaving little to be revealed before the device’s expected official reveal later this month.



Comes courtesy of the ever-reliable leaker Evan BlassThe original renders basically confirm design details that have been floating around for some time: the Pixel Fold adopts a similar form factor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, featuring a 5.8-inch OLED display on the outer shell, and a 7.6-inch main OLED display (same as the Galaxy Z Fold 4). Unfold like a book. Both screens have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Based on details from Blass, the device measures 5.5 inches long by 3.1 inches wide by 0.5 inches wide when folded (139.7 mm x 79.5 mm x 12.1 mm) and 5.5 inches long by 6.2 inches wide by 0.2 inches (139.7 mm x 158.7 mm x 5.2 mm) when folded. unfolded. This should make the device able to fit into a pocket easily when folded. The Fold is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip and Titan M2 security coprocessor, and comes with 12GB of RAM along with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.



The Fold’s external cameras consist of a 48MP main, 10.8MP ultra-wide, and 10.8MP dual pixel telephoto lenses, while the interior camera is an 8MP lens. The Fold also weighs 283g, is IPX8 water resistant, and will house a 4,821mAh battery capable of running for up to 24 hours. Color options are listed as Obsidian and Porcelain.

The Pixel Fold will be introduced at Google I/O on May 10, and Google plans to market it as the device with the “most durable hinge” on a foldable smartphone, a claim that should prove particularly relevant given recent reports emerging from Hinge across Samsung’s Z foldable phone line. The device is expected to be priced around $1,700, which is in line with Samsung’s pricing.

With the Pixel Fold available in June, Google will overtake Apple in the foldable smartphone market. There are rumors that Apple is experimenting with foldable iPhones, but the company could actually introduce the technology in the iPad first.



Right now, there’s no solid word on when Apple might introduce its first foldable iPhone, but analysts have suggested it won’t come until 2025 at the earliest.