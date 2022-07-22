Google Pixel 6a: Where to pre-order in the US

Today, Google has opened pre-orders for its latest mid-range phone, the Pixel 6a, which comes complete with the power of Tensor. Here you can pre-order the Pixel 6a in the US, along with the Google Store, and where to get the best deals.

Where to pre-order the Pixel 6a

With the Pixel 6a, Google has been able to take advantage of the AI ​​prowess of its flagship Pixel 6 and put it into a more affordable package at $449, which is sure to appeal to many customers. The traditional place to pre-order a new Pixel phone is through the Google Store, which even offers a 10% credit discount to high-end Google One subscribers. But it’s always wise to shop around to see which deals are available and which might be more suitable for your budget.

Google Pixel 6a unlocked

Where a direct purchase of a $1,000 flagship phone may not be feasible for many, opting for an unlocked Pixel 6a for $449 is more easily doable and offers the freedom to switch carriers at will. For those who aren’t interested in mmWave 5G, opting to buy an unlocked model will also be more affordable, with some carriers only offering the mmWave variant of the Pixel 6a for $499 – $50 more.

Conveniently, the Pixel 6a is available for pre-order from a few US retailers. Some retailers, such as Best Buy, are offering customers a free set of Pixel Buds A-Series with their Pixel 6a purchase.

Amazon

best buy

targeting

Verizon Wireless Google Pixel 6a Pricing, Pre-order Pricing

The folks at Verizon welcome the arrival of the Pixel 6a — with full support for Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network — and Pixel Buds Pro with open arms and deep discounts. New customers who sign up for a Verizon 5G Unlimited plan can get a Pixel 6a for free, with 36 months of promotional billing credits. Meanwhile, existing customers can deduct $100 from the Pixel 6a price, applicable over the same 36-month period.

Additionally, any Verizon customer who buys a Pixel 6a is entitled to a $100 discount on Pixel Buds Pro, effectively making it half the price. Likewise, the carrier offers up to 40% off Pixel 6a accessorieswhen buying several.

AT&T Google Pixel 6a Pricing, Pre-order Privileges

While AT&T is a bit late to the game, launching pre-orders a few hours later from other carriers, it still has a competitive offer for new and existing customers alike. With no trade-in required, you can get the Pixel 6a upfront from AT&T for just $2 a month, applied as a billing credit over 36 months. Meanwhile, AT&T Business customers can get the new Pixel for just $0.99 with a two-year agreement.

T-Mobile Google Pixel 6a Pricing, Pre-order Privileges

The Google Pixel 6a is also available for pre-order through T-Mobile, with the carrier offering it free on a new line (more than 24 months of billing credits). Or you can withdraw up to $300 off the phone (also with bill balances) with eligible swap. Furthermore, T-Mobile has an extension Exclusive Deal With Google One, fetch 500GB of storage for $5 a month or 2TB plus unlimited Google Photos for $15 a month.

Google Pixel 6a pricing, other carriers pre-order benefits

Other than the Big Three, there are a handful of other carriers that offer the Pixel 6a to their customers, and they often include financing options built into your phone bill.

