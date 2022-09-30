Google messages receive SMS feedback, annoying like iMessage

A day after it appeared Apple takes credit For Google adding iMessage feedback on Android, the Messages app is starting to roll out the ability to leave feedback on SMS texts, which is already possible with RCS.

In the middle of 2020Google introduced the ability to send iMessage-like reactions on RCS. When you receive an RCS chat, holding down allows you to leave one of seven emojis, including thumbs up/down and a set of facial expressions.

We have now received two reports of Google Messages users being able to reply to SMS messages. As with RCS, just tap to get the seven unchanged feedback. If the SMS recipient is using Messages, the reaction will appear in the lower right corner.

For recipients who don’t use the Google Messages app, don’t have RCS chat enabled, or on iOS, a return is a text message that contains an emoji from the sender followed by what is answered with quotes.

L: Messages app leaves reaction to SMS | R: Android SMS Feedback on iPhone (1st, 3rd, 4th lines)

Google’s backup design is nicer and more visually distinct than its iPhone counterpart, which only sends a text description instead of emojis.

This is undoubtedly a feature that helps messaging users to be more expressive. However, it can get annoying over time as Android users who talk to iPhone owners can attest to this.

Meanwhile, Google Messages works – just like we do It was enabled earlier this month – About the ability to reply to an RCS chat with any emoji. These two things can be related.

