Google Messages is a way to respond directly to RCS conversations

Google Messages is finally catching up with other chat apps by setting up a way to respond directly to RCS messages — here’s a first look at the responses in action.

Over the years, texting and instant messaging have become major ways for us to talk to each other. One minor issue that can appear is that in fast-paced chats, such as a crowded group chat, it is not always easy to determine which message someone is replying to.

Every modern chat app has fixed this in one way or another. Slack offers threads to keep the discussion of a topic separate from the rest of the room discussion. Other apps like iMessage and Discord simply let you select a message to reply to, and usually add a little much-needed flair and context to your message when you send it.

Our team took a closer look at Google Messages, and took a similar approach to replies, with a reply arrow icon appearing when long-pressing a particular message. Clicking this icon places the message above the compose bubble as well as a cancel button in case you change your mind, otherwise you can type your message as normal.

Update 10:55 am: With a bit of experimentation, we’ve found another way to start an RCS reply is to pass a message to the side, which adds the same reply arrow icon. An example can be seen in the gallery below.

The feature appears to be far enough in development to properly send and receive replies via RCS, with replies appearing in the Google Messages web app. Just as you’d expect, a message with a reply includes a preview of the original message and the sender’s name. Clicking on this reply preview will scroll Google Messages up to the original.

Even better, you may not have to wait long for replies to be fully available in Google Messages, as some have mentioned that the feature You already live for them. – Thanks Matthew and Kunal!

The ability to reply is just one of the many new features that are currently being rolled out to Google Messages. Just yesterday, we discovered a file transcribe voice messages A feature that works surprisingly well, along with the ability to use any emoji as a RCS response. It’s very clear that Google has a plan to create Google Messages as is double on making RCS the next great messaging standard.

