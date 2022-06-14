June 14, 2022

Google Maps now estimates the fees for your trip

A new Google Maps feature that estimates how much you have to pay in tolls to drive a specific route is starting to appear in Android and iOS apps, according to google. Android Police Reports Seeing new fee rates in the app, although it’s not yet visible on a pair of devices we’ve tried on the same route. The fee feature was first announced by Google in April.

Google says the fee pricing shown is based on “reliable information from local fee-collecting authorities,” and takes into account the passage of fees and the time of day when calculating the total cost. There is also still a toggle to “avoid fees” when calculating routes. Previously, Google Maps was able to alert you when tolls were generally paid for the trip, but don’t calculate what those fees might be up to.

According to Google, the feature is available for “nearly 2,000” toll roads in the US, India, Japan and Indonesia for iOS and Android apps. It says it plans to add support in more countries “soon”.

