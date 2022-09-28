Google makes search and maps more ‘immersive’

Google’s search engine looks a little different these days. Results pages are now often filled with shopping items, maps, news articles, information flyers, and advertisements before people can scroll to results lists — the blue links that have become synonymous with the service.

On Wednesday, at an event called Search On in San Jose, California, Google executives indicated that the search engine will keep pace with the latest Silicon Valley trends, and continue the company’s march away from text queries and results to become more image-focused and “immersive.”

When people search for vacation destinations, for example, they’ll see what Google calls “Visual Guidance” search results — curated collections of photos much like Stories on Snapchat or Instagram, along with a map and photos from travel sites that link to guides.