Google Magic Compose beta is available – but it sends your messages to Google

Google is finally rolling out the beta version of Magic Compose, its new messaging feature that uses artificial intelligence to help you text. but, as pointed out Android PoliceHowever, the feature comes with a very big caveat: it’ll send up to “20 previous messages” to Google’s servers to generate suggestions — even if you’re using RCS with end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

Google sets out these terms on its site Magic Compose support page, indicating that it will send these messages, along with any embedded emoji, reactions, and URLs, to its servers to help its AI craft an appropriate response. The company adds that it won’t send any messages with attachments, audio messages, and images but notes that “image captions and voice typing may be sent.”

Google first launched E2EE on the app in 2020 and made it available for group chats late last year. Switching the feature on means that third parties — not even Google — will see your messages. While using Magic Compose with E2EE will Send your messages to Google’s servers, and the company maintains that they still can’t actually read them.

Google spokesperson Justin Rende explained further the edge that “conversational data used by Magic Compose is not preserved” and that “the output of a suggested response once presented to the user is not preserved.” Once you turn off Magic Compose, Google will no longer send your messages to its servers.

If you have access to the feature, you will see a chat bubble next to the app's message composer. From there, you can choose a suggested response and then continue to rewrite the text using different pre-set styles, such as "chill," "thriller," or "Shakespeare." It appears that the feature is only available with RCS messages at the moment, and there is no word on when it might support SMS/MMS.

Microsoft also introduced a similar feature in the SwiftKey keyboard app. This allows you to select the Bing icon within the app’s toolbar to compose text and email messages, as well as change the tone, format, and length of suggested messages.